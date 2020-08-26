Iraq News

An official accuses PKK of kidnapping 70 Yazidi person

Date: 2020-08-26T18:45:41+0000
Shafaq News / The commissioner of Sinjar district in Nineveh governorate, Mahma Khalil, revealed, on Wednesday, that more than 70 Yazidi person had recently disappeared, and accused members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of kidnapping them and putting them in secret prisons.

Khalil said in a statement to Shafaq News agency, "PKK have established secret prisons in Mount Sinjar in order to intimidate the people of the area", pointing out that, "they also kidnapped Yazidi girls and placed them in PKK camps".

It is noteworthy that demonstrations broke out in Sinjar recently, demanding the departure of the PKK militants, who deployed in the area after the liberation operations from ISIS.

Turkish fighters repeatedly targeted PKK targets in Sinjar district, in addition to other sites inside the Kurdistan Region.

