An earthquake occurs in Kalar district

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced, at dawn on Wednesday, that an earthquake had occurred in Kalar district in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate with a magnitude (3.9).

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, it said, "Our seismic observatories in the General Authority for Meteorology recorded at (3:42:02) local time an earthquake occurred in Kalar district in Al-Sulaymaniyah today, August 26, 2020."

The authority stated that "its strength reached (3.9) degrees on the Richter scale and is 21 km northeast of Kalar district ," noting that "it was felt by the citizens in the region."