Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Sulaymaniyah objects on KRG's decision regarding the launch of the academic year

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-03T13:41:44+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah objects on KRG's decision regarding the launch of the academic year

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Education in Al-Sulaymaniyah expressed on Thursday opposition to the decision of the Ministry of Education in Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the date of the beginning of the new school year. 

The supervisor in Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate, Bakr Muhammad, told Shafaq News agency, "the Educational Council at the Ministry of Education will hold a special meeting in the presence of the Education Directorate in the governorates, districts, and all areas… and we will present our proposals".

He added, "teachers are unable to directly work without receiving their salaries. The KRG must develop appropriate solutions because the decision to teach online is a new experience".

Kurdistan Regional Government decided yesterday, Wednesday, that the first semester of the new academic year 2020-2021 be online (except for the 12th stage of the elementary study). It also directed the relevant authorities to issue the instructions and recommendations necessary to launch the academic calendar for the first semester of the new academic year, based on the report submitted by the Ministry of Education, the Coordination Department (representing the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research) on the mechanisms and proposals for starting the new school year taking into account the preventive measures.


related

KRG Interior Ministry issues new curfew orders

Date: 2020-06-01 12:54:26
KRG Interior Ministry issues new curfew orders

KRG delegation starts the second round of meetings with the Iraqi government

Date: 2020-05-06 12:00:30
KRG delegation starts the second round of meetings with the Iraqi government

What is the truth behind buying modern cars for ministers in Kurdistan Region? The government answers

Date: 2020-04-09 14:09:27
What is the truth behind buying modern cars for ministers in Kurdistan Region? The government answers

Erbil prepare project to achieve food security

Date: 2020-05-19 13:19:45
Erbil prepare project to achieve food security

Kurdistan evacuates 133 students from Armenia

Date: 2020-04-25 10:09:04
Kurdistan evacuates 133 students from Armenia

Sulaymaniyah General Directorate of Health: Stay in your homes ... the next two weeks are crucial

Date: 2020-03-10 13:04:09
Sulaymaniyah General Directorate of Health: Stay in your homes ... the next two weeks are crucial

KRG denies the allegations of a website regarding oil contracts

Date: 2020-02-13 08:23:18
KRG denies the allegations of a website regarding oil contracts

KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Date: 2020-06-09 14:07:19
KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%