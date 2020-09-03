Al-Sulaymaniyah objects on KRG's decision regarding the launch of the academic year

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Education in Al-Sulaymaniyah expressed on Thursday opposition to the decision of the Ministry of Education in Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the date of the beginning of the new school year.

The supervisor in Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate, Bakr Muhammad, told Shafaq News agency, "the Educational Council at the Ministry of Education will hold a special meeting in the presence of the Education Directorate in the governorates, districts, and all areas… and we will present our proposals".

He added, "teachers are unable to directly work without receiving their salaries. The KRG must develop appropriate solutions because the decision to teach online is a new experience".

Kurdistan Regional Government decided yesterday, Wednesday, that the first semester of the new academic year 2020-2021 be online (except for the 12th stage of the elementary study). It also directed the relevant authorities to issue the instructions and recommendations necessary to launch the academic calendar for the first semester of the new academic year, based on the report submitted by the Ministry of Education, the Coordination Department (representing the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research) on the mechanisms and proposals for starting the new school year taking into account the preventive measures.