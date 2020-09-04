Al-Kadhimi to pay the financial dues to the Kurdish farmers

Shafaq News / The Agriculture and Water Committee in the Kurdish Parliament announced on Friday that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi pledged to the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, to pay the financial dues to the farmers for the years 2014-2016.

The deputy head of the committee, Shawan Zarari, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that "the day before the visit of the Kurdish President to Baghdad, we asked him to include farmers' dues within his visit work program for meeting senior Iraqi officials, and that this issue be discussed in full and in detail."

He explained that "the regional president's office contacted him and informed him that Barzani discussed with Al-Kadhimi the financial dues of farmers for the years 2014-2015-2016," noting that "the prime minister pledged to find a complete solution to the farmers' financial dues within a short period."