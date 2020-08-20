Al-Halbousi-Genki to unify the political vision

Shafaq News / Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi and the Co-Chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahore Sheikh Genki, discussed, on Thursday, three files in Al- Sulaymaniyah.

Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, “the Parliament Speaker met today, Thursday, the Co-Chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahore Sheikh Genki, discussing the situation in the country, and the importance of unifying political visions to advance coordination and joint parliamentary work in order to legislate important laws For the next period. "

The meeting stressed "the importance of resolving the outstanding problems between the federal government and the regional government, according to the constitution, and working to give priority to the national interest, and equality between all citizens of the Iraqi people."

The meeting also discussed "the need to proceed with the legislation of the Federal Court law, and to create the atmosphere for conducting free and fair elections."