After Erbil Duhok under Turkish fire

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-01T20:35:52+0000
Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that on Tuesday, Turkish aircrafts bombed mountainous areas in Duhok governorate in Kurdistan.

 The witnesses said, "Turkish aircrafts bombed Mount Kurzar in Shiladze and Mount Link in Al-Amadiyah , north of Duhok."

 The witnesses added that the bombing caused material damage to citizens' farms.

 The bombing comes shortly after Turkish aircrafts bombed houses in  Barbazin village, north of Erbil.

 Also; Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency, that "Turkish shelling targeted, this evening, the Sidekan summit in the Bradost, north of Erbil."

 Turkey have been bombing border areas in the Kurdistan Region since June 21, 2020, in attacks they say are targeting the anti-Ankara PKK.

 The attacks led to human and material losses in border villages within the Kurdistan Region, which prompted the regional government's condemnation and the Iraqi government's summoning of Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad more than once.

