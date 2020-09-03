A new manager for Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News / An informed source said on Thursday that the Kurdish Ministry of Transport has appointed a new manager of Erbil International Airport.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the ministry had appointed Ahmed and Shayar as Airport General Manager, instead of Talar Faiq.

Since the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, announced that his government had adopted the reform project on the structure of government departments and institutions, replacements and changes of officials has been initiated.