Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

A joint committee to redeploy Peshmerga forces

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-24T19:44:59+0000
A joint committee to redeploy Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee announced, on Monday, the formation of joint committees between the Erbil and Baghdad governments to redeploy Peshmerga forces in the disputed areas.

Committee member Ali Al-Ghanmi told Shafaq News Agency, that the committees are headed by Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanmi and Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, to deal about the redeployment of Peshmerga forces in the disputed areas.

He added that “The joint committees will hold series of meetings to determine the Peshmerga troops who will be spread geographically according to the need and the spread of Kurdish forces in those areas."

It is noteworthy that the Ministries of Defense and Peshmerga had agreed earlier, with the presence and supervision of the International Coalition, to open 4 offices for joint coordination between them in the disputed areas.

related

In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-06-04 18:57:08
In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Peshmerga comments on Khanaqins’ attack

Date: 2020-06-14 14:52:05
Peshmerga comments on Khanaqins’ attack

New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Date: 2020-08-14 15:19:08
New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan