A fire broke out in a Syrian refugee camp in Dohuk

Shafaq News / The head of Bardarash camp for Syrian refugees in Duhok Dezwar Muhammad Saleh, said on Friday that a fire broke out inside a refugee’s tent.

Saleh told Shafaq News agency that the fire resulted in the injury of one of the young refugees, Muhammad Muhammad Salih, from Kobani.

He noted that the 18-year-old suffered first-degree burns and was in critical condition.