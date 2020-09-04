A fire breaks out in Goizha Mountain

Shafaq News / The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning, Friday, in Goizha Mountain, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan, while the governor also warned of the spread of the fire to residential complex.

The director of the civil defense in Al-Sulaymaniyah told the Shafaq News Agency, "We do not yet know the cause of the fire. Currently, we are trying to control it."

For his part, Haval Abu Bakr, Al- Sulaymaniyah governor, who was present at the accident, told our Agency, “The civil defense teams worked very hard to extinguish the fire that is difficult to control due to the winds,” pointing out that “the fire was expanding and threating to a residential complex close to the mountains which is now evacuated. "

He added, "Unfortunately, those who visit the mountain do not feel responsible, and this incident is repeated every year, and we hope that they feel responsibility and preserve the environment to avoid recurring fires."

This is not the first time that the mountain has been exposed to fire.

Goizha Mountain is one of the places that tourists come to from inside and outside the Kurdistan Region in the summer.