A Kurdish representation in the Iraq-USA strategic dialogue

Shafaq News / A Kurdish member in the Iraqi negotiating delegation in the strategic dialogue between Iraq and USA confirmed today, Saturday, that the negotiation and understanding committees between the two parties include members from the Kurdistan region.

A member of the Iraqi delegation, said in a seminar at the headquarters of the Kurdish The Movement for Change Party in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate today that Iraq and USA are conducting dialogue on nine understandings, including the files of the Peshmerga, energy, economy, health and higher education.

He indicated that the Kurds' participation in the dialogues and understandings in the various sectors will have a good effect on the rights and privileges of the region, pointing out that this Kurdish representation will continue participating.

This comes at a time when Iraq and USA are conducting a strategic dialogue on the files of military and security coordination, energy, economy and a number of other files.



