310000 displaced, 1293 killed and 6417 abducted Yazidis, official tally revealed

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-02T14:57:27+0000
310000 displaced, 1293 killed and 6417 abducted Yazidis, official tally revealed

Shafaq News /Kidnapped Yazidis Rescue office revealed on Wednesday a new census of Yazidis who survived after being abducted by ISIS.

The office, which is based in Duhok in Kurdistan region, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that as a result of the genocide committed by the terrorist organization of ISIS against the Yazidis on 03/18/2014, “we document the crimes and violations that affected the Yazidis in numbers. The number of displaced persons was about 310,000 displaced, While the number of martyrs in the early days of the genocide was 1293", indicating, "the number of mass graves discovered in Sinjar is 83 so far; in addition to dozens of individual gravesites".

The statement continued, "The number of orphans that the crime has resulted in is 2745 orphans, while the number of religious temples and shrines detonates by ISIS has reached 68. The number of those who migrated outside the country is roughly estimated at 100,000", while 6417 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 3548 were females and 2869 were males.

The statement added that the number of survivors from the grip of ISIS was 3537, including 1201 women, 339 men. In the same context, the number of female and male children abducted by the organization has reached 1043 and 954 respectively.

ISIS had kidnapped about six thousand children and women during its invasion of the district of Sinjar, the stronghold of the Yazidi Kurds in the summer of 2014.

