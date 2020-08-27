What really happened in Khanaqin?

Shafaq News / The director of Al-Saadiya district of Khanaqin district in Diyala, Ahmed Tamer Al-Zarkoushi, revealed today, Thursday, the details of the ISIS attack on Dakka Mikael village in which 4 civilians were killed.

Al-Zarkoushi told Shafaq News agency, “Today, 4 bodies of civilians executed by ISIS were found on the outskirts of Dakka Mikael village, 13 km northwest of Khanaqin, and two cars were burned.”

He explained, "3 of the victims were from Khanaqin, and the fourth from Sha'ab city in Baghdad."

In addition, a security source told Shafaq News agency, that "the details of the incident were contradictory, and the details were not confirmed until the bodies of the four civilians were found this morning."

The areas of the outskirts of Khanaqin, 105 km northeast of Baqubah, have been subjected, during the past months, to attacks with improvised explosive devices that have killed and injured civilians and security officials, while specialists attributed the causes to the infiltration of terrorists fleeing from other governorates to the outskirts of Khanaqin.

Khanaqin is witnessing a clear increase in the rates of security breaches after the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces in 2017