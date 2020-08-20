Washington visit had positive visits, Iraqi MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the delegation accompanying the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who is visiting Washington, revealed that the visit had positive results, especially in the economic aspect and the financial crisis between Baghdad and Erbil.

Aras Khoshnaw, told Shafaq News agency in a phone call from Washington, "There is good news regarding the financial crisis between the region and Baghdad".

Khoshnaw, a member of the Iraqi delegation in Washington, accused the media and communication sites of confusing citizens about the truth of the negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil, stressing the Kurdistan Region’s keenness to obtain its constitutional rights and reach fair solutions.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States will provide about $ 204 million as humanitarian aid to the Iraqi people and refugees, as well as the communities that are hosting them.

Last April, a document issued by the federal government revealed that the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees were stopped, due to, "Erbil's failure to deliver imports of oil sales to Baghdad". However, the regional government denied these allegations and began rounds of dialogue with the federal government.

Both governments signed an agreement this month that regulates the financial relationship between the two parties.

It is noteworthy that Baghdad pays 453 billion Iraqi dinars (about 380 million dollars) monthly, as salaries to the region's employees, but these amounts decreased after the collapse of oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



