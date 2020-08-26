WHO in Iraq: masks should be "part of the family"

Shafaq News / The World Health Organization representative in Iraq, Adham Ismail, announced, on Wednesday, that COVID-19 infection rate began to increase in the country since Eid al-Adha.

Ismail also said in a joint press conference held today with Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor, Haval Abubakr, and the director of the governorate's health department that, " a cure has not been found. people's lives should change and masks should be part of the life and family. Also, everyone must commit to staying away from crowded places".

Ismail added, "the death rate in Al-Sulaymaniyah has increased, but generally, and compared to other countries, it is still reasonable and natural".