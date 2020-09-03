Iraq News

Violent clashes between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Shafaq News / The Turkish army clashed on Thursday evening with members of PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) in the north of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region.

Zirvan Mousa, commissioner of Darkar district in Duhok, told Shafaq News agency that members of PKK attacked Turkish army vehicles that were constructing roads between Turkish military sites on Mount Khamtir near the village of Sharanish.

He added that the Turkish army fired indiscriminately towards the village of Sharanish, destroying the village's power generator and causing major damage to the citizens' houses, as well as setting fire to farms and orchards of the village.

It is noteworthy that the predominantly Christian village of Sharanish was abandoned by its residents a year ago due to the armed conflict between the PKK and the Turkish army.

