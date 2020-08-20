Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-20T11:07:56+0000
US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Shafaq News / The United States of America condemned, on Thursday, the assassinations of civic activists in Basra Governorate.

 

The American embassy in Baghdad said in a statement that the United States condemns in the strongest terms the recent attacks against civic society activists and protestors in Basra, adding that these attacks are a flagrant violation of human rights, and [we] support the commitment of the Iraqi government to hold those responsible accountable under the law.

 

The embassy emphasized the importance of supporting civic activists to live and work in peace, away from fear and violence.


related

Seizing vehicles without license plates in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-20 19:45:36
Seizing vehicles without license plates in Baghdad

America imposes sanctions on entities involved in Taji attacks in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-19 08:29:08
America imposes sanctions on entities involved in Taji attacks in Baghdad

Streets closed in Baghdad, demonstrators allow security forces to approach them

Date: 2019-12-01 08:33:40
Streets closed in Baghdad, demonstrators allow security forces to approach them

A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Date: 2020-07-30 08:37:53
A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Health Directorate confirms 3 suspected Corona patients tested negative in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-08 11:21:17
Health Directorate confirms 3 suspected Corona patients tested negative in Baghdad

Dozens of people suffocate, security spread heavily in Baghdad bridges

Date: 2019-11-09 11:33:14
Dozens of people suffocate, security spread heavily in Baghdad bridges

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

The first comment from European Union on the events in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 11:53:05
The first comment from European Union on the events in central Baghdad