US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Shafaq News / The United States of America condemned, on Thursday, the assassinations of civic activists in Basra Governorate.

The American embassy in Baghdad said in a statement that the United States condemns in the strongest terms the recent attacks against civic society activists and protestors in Basra, adding that these attacks are a flagrant violation of human rights, and [we] support the commitment of the Iraqi government to hold those responsible accountable under the law.

The embassy emphasized the importance of supporting civic activists to live and work in peace, away from fear and violence.