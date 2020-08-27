US embassy condemns the attack on UN mission

Shafaq News / The United States embassy in Baghdad condemned on Thursday the attack on UN vehicles carrying a humanitarian mission in northern Iraq.

"The most vulnerable people in Iraq depend on the United Nations and other international donors to help people suffering from food insecurity, including refugees, returnees, and the displaced," the embassy said in a statement today.

The United States called on "all parties in Iraq to respect international humanitarian law and standards and allow aid workers to operate freely and safely while they carry out with their Iraqi partners important humanitarian response work."

Yesterday, the Security Media Cell announced that two employees had been injured when an explosive device had exploded, targeting a convoy of the United Nations Mission in Iraq, on the Erbil – Mosul road.