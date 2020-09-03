US bans two websites run by Kata'ib Hezbollah

Shafaq News / The United States seized this week two websites run by the Iran-backed, Katai'b Hezbollah.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John Demers, said, "Once again, we see foreign organizations classified as terrorists, resorting to the Internet to spread their message and recruit followers to commit violent acts".

"We will continue efforts to combat terrorist recruit", said in a statement posted on the US Department of Justice website.

He added, "any malicious attempt to exploit digital networks in the United States to serve Iranian terrorist propaganda will be immediately blocked and deleted".

Earlier this week, Aletejahtv.com and Aletejahtv.org, affiliated with Kata'ib Hezbollah, were banned.

The two sites serving as a television platform on the Internet for "Al-etejah TV" were run by a company in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In 2009, the US Treasury Department classified Kata'ib Hezbollah on the list of groups threatening the security and safety of the coalition forces and the Iraqi army, while the US State Department classified them as a terrorist organization.



