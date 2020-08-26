Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-26T19:05:00+0000
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, strongly condemned the explosion that targeted a World Food Program convoy in Nineveh.

In a statement, Hennis-Plasschaert said that the incident hampers efforts to provide much-needed assistance to people in Iraq.

For her part, Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, said that humanitarian activists often work in dangerous areas where they strive to reach those in need. This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers they face every day.

An explosive device exploded this morning, near Bartella district on the Mosul-Erbil road in Nineveh Governorate, which resulted in the injury of a World Food Program staff member.

related

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway