UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, strongly condemned the explosion that targeted a World Food Program convoy in Nineveh.

In a statement, Hennis-Plasschaert said that the incident hampers efforts to provide much-needed assistance to people in Iraq.

For her part, Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, said that humanitarian activists often work in dangerous areas where they strive to reach those in need. This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers they face every day.

An explosive device exploded this morning, near Bartella district on the Mosul-Erbil road in Nineveh Governorate, which resulted in the injury of a World Food Program staff member.