Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Meteorological organization and Seismology announced on Friday recording two earthquakes in Wasit and Diyala governorates.

The organization said in a statement received by Shafaq News that it recorded an earthquake at 6:23:33 local time, 33 km southeast of Gassan district in Wasit governorate.

The statement added that the intensity of the tremor reached 3.3 degrees on Richter scale while no reports about citizens feeling it.

In a separate statement, the organization said that an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred 18 km southeast of Mandali, Diyala Governorate, at 4:56:24 local time, without the residents noticing it.



