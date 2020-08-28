Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-28T17:26:52+0000
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Meteorological organization and Seismology announced on Friday recording two earthquakes in Wasit and Diyala governorates.

The organization said in a statement received by Shafaq News that it recorded an earthquake at 6:23:33 local time, 33 km southeast of Gassan district in Wasit governorate.

The statement added that the intensity of the tremor reached 3.3 degrees on Richter scale while no reports about citizens feeling it.

In a separate statement, the organization said that an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred 18 km southeast of Mandali, Diyala Governorate, at 4:56:24 local time, without the residents noticing it.


related

Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-11 18:15:00
Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS kills one citizen and kidnaps 2 others in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-26 19:42:17
ISIS kills one citizen and kidnaps 2 others in Diyala

PMF seizes explosives and weapons in Diyala

Date: 2020-07-30 18:52:21
PMF seizes explosives and weapons in Diyala

An anonymous force enters by force an activist’s house in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-15 11:03:32
An anonymous force enters by force an activist’s house in Diyala

The Iraqi army clashes with ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-27 20:37:25
The Iraqi army clashes with ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Demands to bring federal security forces to Diyala

Date: 2020-08-01 10:07:38
Demands to bring federal security forces to Diyala

The judiciary explains its decision in the Sunni Mosque bombing case

Date: 2020-08-16 10:45:40
The judiciary explains its decision in the Sunni Mosque bombing case

Casualties among army personnel in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-28 18:10:57
Casualties among army personnel in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin