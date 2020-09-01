Iraq News

Two accidents kill 17 people

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-01T13:12:12+0000
Two accidents kill 17 people

Shafaq News / Security sources reported, on Tuesday, that 17 people were killed and injured in two  traffic accidents on roads linking four Iraqi governorates.

 The sources told Shafaq News agency, "A collision occurred before noon today, between two vehicles on the Kirkuk-Baghdad road near Al-Azim district," indicating that "the accident resulted in the injury of 8 members of one family. "

 In a similar incident, the sources said, "Six people were killed, while three others were injured as a result of two vehicles colliding on the road linking Al-Kifl district in Babel and Karbala."


