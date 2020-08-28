Two Iraqi army victims in bombing in disputed area

Shafaq News / A security source said on Friday that an explosive device had exploded targeting two members of the Iraqi army in Makhmur district, the disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad.

The district is which follows Nineveh governorate to the southeast of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosion took place before noon today in Karaj between the Darwaz Hawar and Qal’at Soran villages belonging to Makhmur.

The source explained that the device was planted by ISIS and targeted two soldiers in the third regiment, Brigade (51), Division (14), killing one and wounding the other.