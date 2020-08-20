Iraq News

Trump to act decisively against the threats

Trump to act decisively against the threats

Shafaq News / The US President, Donald Trump said, on Thursday, “The American forces are in Iraq to confront any possible Iranian move.”

Trump added during a meeting at the White House with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, that "the United States has a limited number of forces in Iraq, and we are looking forward for the day when our mission ends."

"If the Americans are targeted in Iraq, we will act aggressively against the threats," he said

He added, "Washington participates in many oil exploration projects in Iraq," stressing that he will "discuss with Al-Kadhimi the military issues and the development of the oil sector."

 

For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister said that Baghdad welcomes US companies and investments in the country.

 

Al-Kadhimi also spoke about developments between Iraq and Turkey and stressed that his country "will not allow Turkish intervention in Iraq," adding that this is "unacceptable."

 

The Iraqi Prime Minister is conducting a visit to Washington as part of a strategic dialogue on combating terrorism and the existence of US forces in Iraq.

