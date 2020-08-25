Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Shafaq News/ Police chief of Nineveh Governorate, Brigadier General Laith Khalil al-Hamdani, announced that three ISIS members were arrested earlier today, Tuesday.

Al-Hamdani said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The Directorate of Control Affairs of Nineveh Police Command managed to arrest three members of ISIS terrorist gangs, and they are (M A Kh S) and (M O Sh A), both were fighters in Diwan al-Jund, and (M Sh M A) who worked as a fighter in the "public camps" during the period of ISIS's control over the city of Mosul".

Al-Hamdani explained, "the arrest operation took place in Al-Nasr control on Mosul-Baghdad highway, south of Mosul, based on accurate intelligence information".