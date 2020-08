Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reported that three of its members were injured, on Sunday, in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Al-Hashd said, "The 18th Brigade of Al-Hashd responded to an attack from ISIS with 7, 12 mortars and RBG7 weapons on Akashat - Al-Qaim road, west of Al-Anbar".