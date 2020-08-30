Three MPs from the National Axis tested positive for COVID-19

Shafaq News / A source in the "National Axis" (Al-Mehwar Al-Watani) bloc revealed that three of the bloc's MP testes positive for COVID-19, one of whom in a critical condition.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Three MPs has tested positive so far", indicating that, "MP from Nineveh Governorate, Hassan Khalaf Al-Jubouri, is among them".

The source explained, "Al-Jubouri's health has deteriorated significantly after contracting the virus", pointing out that, "Al-Jubouri was transferred to the intensive care unit has his oxygen saturation does not exceed 50%".

The "National Axis" coalition includes the majority of the Sunni blocs participating in the political process. It was announced on the twentieth of last May and it has 17 MP in the Iraqi parliament.

Many MPs from the Iraqi Parliament have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19; The most prominent among whom is MP Hasan Karim Al-Kaabi, the vice speaker of tje parliament and MP of Diyala, Ghaydaa Kambash, who passed away from its complications.