Three Iraqi ministers might be dismissed, MP of Sairoon reveals

Shafaq News / Sairoon coalition, supported by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed, on Sunday, parliamentary and political tendency to dismiss three ministers in the government of the current Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

MP of the coalition, Ali Al-Lami, told Shafaq News agency, "the Parliament will host and question several ministers in the Iraqi government, to find out what they have accomplished during the last period”.

Al-Lami stated that, " three ministers, who have proven their failure and could not continue their work, will be hosted, questioned and then dismissed”, adding, "these ministers' names cannot be revealed before submitting the official request for their interrogation”.

This is not the first time that political parties hint about questioning ministers in the government.

The current federal government was formed after the resignation of its predecessor headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi, under pressure exerted by the supreme Shiite authority in Najaf, represented by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.



