The head of a Parliamentary Committee contracted Covid-19

Shafaq News / The head of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, Sherko Mirwais, announced on Saturday that he had been infected with Corona virus.

Mirwais said in a statement today that a few days ago, he felt unwell, and as a result, of medical examinations, he and his family were infected with the virus. "

"I want to reassure everyone that my health is fine and that the symptoms are mild until this moment," he added.

More than 50 members of parliament have been infected with the virus since its outbreak in the country, which led to the suspension of legislative work and the failure to hold sessions.

A member of the Iraqi parliament from Diyala, Ghaida Kambash, died on the tenth of last July, due to the infection

A large number of officials, social and sports figures, including security leaders and high-ranking officers, contracted Coronavirus, while a number of them died.