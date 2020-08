Shafaq News / A medical source in Diyala stated on Sunday that the head of the Artists Syndicate in the governorate and the leading theatre artist, Aqil Abbas Al-Bayati, passed away from the complications of COVID-19.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that Al-Bayati has passed away today after his situation deteriorated from the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus.

Medical statistics indicate that Diyala is among the governorates with the highest death rates of COVID-19.