The Security Media Cell discloses the details of Al-Taji explosion

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell disclosed the details of the explosion that targeted an international coalition convoy in Al-Taji, north of Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, '"an explosive device exploded on one of the vehicles of a convoy belonging to the companies contracting with the coalition forces near Al-Taji police station, within the sector of responsibility of the Second Division of the Federal Police".

The explosion comes few hours after the international coalition announced its withdrawal from Al-Taji military base and handed it over to the Iraqi forces.

Yesterday, Sunday, an explosive device exploded this evening, targeting a convoy of the International Coalition near Al-Taji camp, north of the capital, Baghdad".

A source in the International Coalition had stated that their forces and US forces would withdraw from Al-Taji military base north Baghdad on Sunday.

Furthermore, an explosive device planted by unidentified individuals, targeted yesterday, Saturday, a convoy of the International Coalition in the Ghazaliya area, west of Baghdad.

Armed Shiite factions, including the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah Brigades, had threatened to target US forces and interests in Iraq if they did not withdraw in compliance with the Iraqi parliament’s decision to end the military presence in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.