The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan renews its rejection for the multiple electoral districts system

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan renewed, on Thursday, its rejection of adopting the multiple electoral districts system in the upcoming elections, as it causes "administrative and social problems".

The head of the bloc, Jwan Ihsan, told Shafaq News agency, "The adoption of multiple electoral districts will generate technical, administrative and social problems in all regions and governorates, and we refuse to approve it", calling for, "every governorate to adopt one electoral district".

Ihsan stressed that, "the National Union expressed its position since the previous discussion of the law, considering the multiple districts system not compatible with the electoral situation throughout the country".

The Iraqi Council of Representatives had passed a part of the new election law last year, under unprecedented pressure from popular protests.

However, the differences prevented the completion of the law's approval, as the disagreements center around the adoption of multiple districts in each governorate, as well as the method of voting (directly or through lists).

Article 15 of the new election law draft stipulates that, "electoral districts are to be divided based on one electoral district for each province in the governorate".

While Article 49 of the Iraqi constitution stipulates that, "the council of Representatives consists of several members at the rate of one seat for every 100,000 Iraqi citizens".