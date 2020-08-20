The Parliamentary Finance Committee announces the government reform paper deadline

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee warned, on Thursday, that employees ’salaries will be secured for only three months, indicating that August 24 will be the deadline for the government reform paper.

Committee member Jamal Kojar told Shafaq News agency, "When the parliament voted on the domestic and foreign borrowing law to bridge the fiscal deficit for the year 2020, it gave the government 60 days to submit its reform paper", adding, "local borrowing gave the government the ability to secure the salaries of employees for three months only".

Kojar noted that, "the government's ability to pay employees' salaries for the coming months is linked to the recovery of oil prices, especially after the price of a barrel became $ 45".

"August 24 will be the deadline for the government reform paper", Kojar stressed.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Council of Representatives approved, on June 24, 2020, a bill that allows internal and external borrowing to cover the country's fiscal deficit.



