The PM meets the goodwill ambassador Nadia Murad

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met at his residence in Washington the Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human trafficking of the United Nations (UNODC), Nadia Murad.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office stated that the he "welcomed the Iraqi Yezidi citizen Nadia Murad, and praised her great efforts in showing the flagrant violations of the Yazidis and other components at the hands of ISIS."

The statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as saying that "the Yazidis file is a priority in the government, which is working to return all displaced people to their homes, and has plans to rehabilitate areas that have been subjected to terrorism, restore stability to them, provide justice to the Yazidis and all Iraqis who have been subjected to violations by ISIS, and return The kidnapped people and get their rights back.”

When ISIS took control on Mosul, hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed and displaced, especially from religious minorities, Christians and Yazidis.

The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region voted of a draft resolution that considers August 3 a day to commemorate the "genocide" against the Yezidis.



