The PM heads a security meeting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-31T18:51:16+0000
The PM heads a security meeting

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Monday, a meeting with a number of leaders of the security services, in the presence of the Ministers of Defense and Interior.

 Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the meeting discussed how to improve the performance of the security and military services, as well as developing strategies to reform the Iraqi security establishment to protect the country's security and stability.

 The meeting also dealt with developing the infrastructure for facilitating the security services work, according to modern scientific foundations.

 During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of focusing on aspects of training, and raising the level of utilization of modern technology in building security and military services, in order to meet the needs of Iraq in the present and future.

 The PM also stressed the development of a future vision within the framework of reform, which takes into account the security of the citizens and  state institutions.


