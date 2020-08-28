The Ministry of Interior denies the resignation of the minister

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied on Friday reports about the resignation of the Minister, Othman Al-Ghanmi, from his post.

The Director of the Department of Relations and Information in the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said in an audio statement that circulated to the media, "some malicious websites published news about Al-Ghanmi resigning from his post".

The Major General said that this news is unfounded, indicating that Al-Ghanmi is in charge of his office and has the support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to implement short and long-term plans to develop the work of his Ministry.