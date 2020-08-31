Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Kurds in Saladin: marginalization and administrative absence

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-31T20:17:25+0000
The Kurds in Saladin: marginalization and administrative absence

Shafaq News / Representatives of the Kurdish in Saladin complained today, Monday, of an "obvious" administrative absence and marginalization of the component throughout the governmental positions in the governorate, while they warned of demographic plans seeking to obliterate the Kurdish presence in Saladin.

 A member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Saladin, and a former member of the government council, Hassan Muhammad Ahmad, told Shafaq News agency, “The Kurdish representation in the administrative and governmental posts in is almost non-existent although the Kurds are an essential part and a national component in the governorate since they constitute 5-  7% of its population, "noting that" the Kurdish positions in Saladin and Tuz Khurmatu district were almost completely taken after the October 17, 2017 and the repercussions of the Kurdish independence referendum at the time. "

 He added that "the Kurdish used to occupy the Health Department and the Electricity Distribution Directorate, as well as the position of the mayor of Tuz Khurmatu prior to the events of 2017, but all positions were taken of it and have not been returned until now, although it is a national and demographic entitlement in accordance with the rights guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution," noting that  "The Kurdish now only occupies the administration of Tuz Khurmatu Grand Hospital and the Department of Agriculture."

 Ahmed stated that "the Tuz Khurmatu district was administratively affiliated to Kirkuk, but the policy of Arabization and demographic change practiced by the previous regime has the right to administer Tuz to Saladin to marginalize and reduce the population ratio of the Kurds," adding that "this" is a policy practiced by the former regime in all the disputed areas in Iraq".

 The member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan revealed "the existence of a political movement for the Kurds towards the administration and deputies of Saladibn and the federal government to restore Kurdish representation in the governorate according to its historical and national merits," warning of "efforts to obliterate the Kurdish presence."

=

 The number of the Kurdish population in Saladin is more than 50 thousand people, most of whom are living in Tuz Khurmatu district.

related

Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Date: 2020-08-21 09:49:19
Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Date: 2020-07-27 21:20:55
An explosion in a military base in Saladin

A civic activist files a complaint against Saladin governor

Date: 2020-08-25 12:15:56
A civic activist files a complaint against Saladin governor

The Security media cell issues a statement on Speicher explosions

Date: 2020-07-27 21:29:53
The Security media cell issues a statement on Speicher explosions

Diyala holds security leaders in Saladin accountable for the terrorist attacks targeting it

Date: 2020-08-31 10:18:15
Diyala holds security leaders in Saladin accountable for the terrorist attacks targeting it

Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Date: 2020-07-28 05:58:38
Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Has Naqshbandi movement returned to Iraq?

Date: 2020-07-29 19:47:06
Has Naqshbandi movement returned to Iraq?

Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-01 05:14:27
Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin