The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense

Date: 2020-09-01T10:42:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed, on Tuesday, that it will host the Minister of Defense, Jumah Inad, to discuss several files.

 Member of the committee, Abdul Khaleq Al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Ten days ago, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosted the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, to discuss the security situation, the issue of repeated assassinations and other files in the ministry", adding, "the committee will host this week, the Minister of Defense Jumah Anad to discuss several important files, including the army’s withdrawal from cities, the security control in the provinces, in addition to other files.

It is noteworthy that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosted, on August 20, the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, to discuss the increasing cases of assassinations and kidnappings against activists, as well as the attacks on the security forces.

The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, pledged to take the necessary measures for the Interior and Security Ministry to protect the society from the threats of "outlaws".

