Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Iraqi Parliament to resume its session next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-02T18:10:59+0000
The Iraqi Parliament to resume its session next week

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament revealed that it will resume its sessions.

The Secretary-General of the council of Representatives announced in a statement that the new legislative term will start on Thursday 9/3/2020, and noting that the parliament will resume its work next Saturday.

He directed all concerned departments to, "prepare for holding the sessions and the meetings of the permanent and temporary committees", indicating the readiness to hold the sessions through the closed-circuit television.

The Iraqi Parliament suspended its sessions due to the registration of COVID-19 cases among many MPs and parliament employees. Meanwhile, the council of Representatives Rapporteur, Hoshyar Qardagh, revealed, on June 22, that the parliament would resort to an online platform (VideoConference) to hold the next sessions, after registering several Covid-19 cases among the members of the council.

MPs doubted that the parliament will succeed in holding a session –A parliamentary source reported earlier to Shafaq News agency- and considered that the Presidency of the parliament is unable to resume the sessions due to the high number of COVID-19 cases among MPs.

related

The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Date: 2020-08-24 08:13:26
The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Date: 2020-08-26 10:57:09
Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

Date: 2020-07-29 16:28:40
Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

Date: 2020-08-26 20:00:00
The parliament to choose a national holiday for the Republic of Iraq

The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

Date: 2020-07-29 18:06:52
The Iraqi parliament to host officials for Information Crime Law discussion

More than 80 deputies ask to resume parliament sessions

Date: 2020-08-10 11:40:48
More than 80 deputies ask to resume parliament sessions

The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense

Date: 2020-09-01 10:42:29
The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense