The Iraqi PM to protect the state’s prestige

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister said on Tuesday, the security services will carry out operations to restore the prestige of the state.

This came in statements he made during the weekly session of his government.

Al-Kadhimi said, according to his media office, "Many parties benefit from the chaos so the state becomes weak and loses its prestige."

He added, "We acknowledge that the security services were unable to fulfill their duties due to their demoralization since last October demonstrations."

The PM added, "We are now working to restore the prestige of the state by implementing the law and refusing forcefully the criminal groups and illegal weapons, and we have started the procedures over the past week."

He pointed out that "the citizen has the right to demonstrate peacefully," adding that "the ministers must work to meet with the demonstrators to explain the state's conditions.”

Al-Kadhimi also said, "The government is not required to perform great miracles, but what is required is to provide security, protect the economy from collapse, and reach elections."



