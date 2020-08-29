The Iraqi Forces' Union supports Al-Halbousi

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Forces' Union, led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, adopted on Saturday the latter’s proposal on "illegal weapon" in Iraq, and the need for the federal government’s initiative to restrict it to the hands of the state and disarm the Shiite factions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the coalition stressed, "The need to control the outlaw weapon outside the state, which has become a threat to the security of society and official institutions.”

It declared, “This warning we are launching is based on a difficult experience in the liberated governorates.”

The statement added that "the state’s monopoly on weapons has been mentioned in the ministerial programs of all successive governments, the most recent of which is the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, as in the ministerial statement for his government, said that one of its priorities is restricting use of the weapons to the government and military institutions.”

The coalition continued, "The time has come to work in order to implement this goal without delay, as this weapon has become used to achieve personal interests ," adding, "We will achieve this goal through consultations with all the forces for the sake of a safe society . "

Al-Halbousi had said in a televised interview a few days ago that “the illegal weapon in Iraq is in the Shiite factions hands and that the Prime Minister must control it considering that the government is Shiite.”

The Iraqi Forces' Union leader said on Saturday that Al-Halbousi's statement might lose him his position.