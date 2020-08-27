The Interior ministry to Demonstrate without blocking the roads

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior urged the demonstrators not to block the roads and to gather peacefully in the appropriate places.

The spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said in a press statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the right to demonstrate is guaranteed constitutionality, and the security forces protect the protesters.

Maan added, "The Ministry of the Interior is with people to practice their constitutional right by demonstrating but without blocking the roads."

Iraq has been witnessing demonstrations since October 2019, which toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi, but they did not stop, as some southern cities, as well as the capital, Baghdad, are still witnessing roadblocks to claim rights.