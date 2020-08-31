Iraq News

The Interior Ministry comments on the Dijlah channel incident

Date: 2020-08-31T20:15:58+0000
 Shafaq News / On Monday, the Ministry of Interior announced its rejection of the attacks on the Dijlah  channel in Baghdad.

 In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Ministry of Interior said that it seeks to impose the law as the decisive factor in all points of disagreement and problems facing our honorable society at various times, and it is keen to respect the beliefs of all.”

 The ministry indicated that while it “affirms respect for the sanctity of the sacred month of Muharram and appreciates with reverence and pride the feelings of the sons of our noble people associated with the spirituality and greatness of the owner of the memory in this sacred month, Imam Hussain (peace be upon him and his family and honorable companions), it at the same time rejects the attacks that affected one of the channels.”

 It indicated that “the freedom of journalistic and media work in the country is governed by law, and relevant institutions carefully follow up any unacceptable abuse or transgressions or broadcast programs that do not match the sanctity of the month,” stressing that they will take legal measures in accordance with their constitutional duties.

Earlier Angry Shiite protesters stormed the headquarter of the Dijlah  channel, located in the Jadriya district, in central Baghdad, after the "Dijlah Tarab" channel broadcast songs on the day of Ashura, which they considered "a disrespect of the Husseinian rituals."

 The protesters broke down the contents of the building before setting fire to it and preventing civil defense teams from extinguishing it.

 The owner of the channel, Jamal al-Karboli, accused the "militias of darkness" of being behind the burning of the headquarter.

