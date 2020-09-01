Tasfir: a novel that embodies the suffering of the Feyli Kurds

Shafaq News / The writer, Muayad Abdul Sattar, released a novel entitled "Tasfir" that embodies the suffering of the deportation of Feyli Kurds, who were subjected to forced displacement several times during the twentieth century.

The most severe wave of displacement occurred in 1980, when thousands of Kurdish families were displaced from Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, Maysan and the rest of the central and southern cities of Iraq.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Criminal Court considered what the Feyli Kurds were subjected to a genocide.