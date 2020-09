Shafaq News / the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced Iraqi Hezbollah members had been killed by bombing near the Syrian-Iraqi.

The observatory said in a tweet, viewed by Shafaq News Agency, that "16 Pro-Iran militias and the Iraqi Hezbollah were killed in air strikes Abu Kamal and Al-Mayadeen on the borders with Syria."

It explained that "among them, seven were killed by airstrikes on a point belonging to the Iraqi Hezbollah on the outskirts of Al-Mayadeen, east of Deir ez-Zor."