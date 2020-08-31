Iraq News

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-31T15:20:43+0000
Suspending flights between Iraq and Turkey until early October

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced, on Monday, the suspension of flights between Iraq and Turkey until the first of next October.

According to a note issued by the Baghdad International Airport administration, received by Shafaq News agency, according to the instructions of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, it was decided to suspend flights between Iraq and Turkey until 1-10-2020.

On the second of last August, Ankara decided to suspend flights to and from Iraq until September, based on recommendations from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said, in a notice issued at the time that it "would like to show travelers that the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority has suspended its flights to and from Iraq, based on recommendations from the Turkish Ministry of Health, until the first of September."

With regard to travel procedures for Iraqi citizens for the purpose of their return from Turkey to Iraq, the authority confirmed that "it will be done through diplomatic channels between the two countries."

