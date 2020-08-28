Iraq News

Sunnis and Shiites share Ashura in Al-Mada'in district

Date: 2020-08-28T08:34:00+0000
Shafaq News / After years of sectarian war; Sunnis and Shiites share in Al-Mada'in district, south of Baghdad, the memory of Ashura, in which Imam Hussein bin Ali was killed, as a symbol against injustice and aggression..

Al-Mada’in district, which was a site of sectarian conflict, today is united, where all citizens participated in the Ashura, to gather in the shrine of Salman Al-Muhammadi raising the slogan of unity for human coexistence.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the mourners commit to health procedures, by wearing masks and not being crowded.

A number of district residents were quoted as saying, "Today, the Mada'in district is devoid of sectarian acts, as all residents reject any actions that would lead them to sectarian violence."


