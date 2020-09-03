Summoning the former Interior and Defense Ministers regarding October demonstrations

Shafaq News / The head of the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday that the investigating body to look into issues of "October demonstrations” has summoned the ministers of interior and defense in the former government.

A statement by the Judicial Media received by Shafaq News agency stated that, "The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Fayeq Zaidan, received today, Thursday, the National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, and the Head of the National Security Service, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, and the Head of the Anti-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi."

He explained that "the meeting discussed the judicial procedures regarding the incidents of martyrdom and injury of demonstrators and members of the security forces."

Zaidan indicated that "the investigative bodies concerned with these cases issued arrest warrants against several employees of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, but under Law, the approval of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Interior must be obtained to implement these warrants."

He also explained that "the judicial investigative body in Rusafa summoned both the defense and interior ministers of the previous government to seek clarification about information related to the investigation of these cases."

The head of the Supreme Judicial Council pointed out that "there are officers are arrested on the background of these cases, and others who have been sentenced by the competent courts are currently under scrutiny by the Court of Cassation."