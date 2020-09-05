State of Law: not to use military operations for political aims

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition, led by Nuri al-Maliki, revealed, on Saturday, that there are political concerns about military operations against "illegal weapons."

Al-Halbousi had said in a televised interview a few days ago that the illegal weapon in Iraq is in the hand of Shiite factions, and that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa must control this weapon, considering that the government is Shiite.

The leader of the coalition, Saad Al-Muttalabi, told Shafaq News agency, "There are political concerns that the military operations against illegal weapons may have political background targeting certain parties and personalities."

He explained, "This matter was discussed at the meeting between the leader of the Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri and the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki, which was held a few days ago between the Shiite political forces and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Al-Muttalabi added, "The meeting stressed the need for Al-Kadhimi to exclude any political or electoral goals from any military operation."

This morning, the security forces began a massive military campaign in Basra Governorate to ​​confiscate illegal weapons, within the framework of imposing the prestige of the state.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed the security forces to end this problem after the escalation in killings and assassinations of, in addition to the increase targeting of the international coalition against ISIS, as well as Ashaer conflicts in the central and southern regions of Iraq.